Frayer man indicted, accused of stabbing mother to death & injuring stepfather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Frayser man accused of killing his mother and injuring his stepfather during a fight earlier this year.

28-year-old Keenon Owens was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He remains in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said about 2:00 a.m. on March 13, 2021, Owens got into an argument with his 52-year-old mother Sarah Nailor at the family’s home in the 3300 block of Denver Street. They said his 56-year-old stepfather intervened and it turned into a fight.

Investigators said Owens pulled out a knife and stabbed Nailor when she stepped in between the two men trying to stop the fight. She died at the scene. They said Owens stabbed his stepfather in the side and head.