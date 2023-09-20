Shelby County Court declares Frayser gas station a public nuisance, shuts it down

Memphis Police said they investigated the gas station on Frayser Boulevard for months, uncovering drug activity and other violent crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After an investigation that started in May, 2023, uncovered widespread drug activity at a Frayser gas station, the Shelby County Criminal Court declared it a public nuisance and shut it down Tuesday, Memphis Police said Wednesday.

According to MPD, the EZ Shop and EZ Express at 2380 Frayser Boulevard went under investigation in May after numerous calls of drug sales and violent crime.

Since 2021, MPD said they answered more than 400 calls at the location, taking 81 police reports for various violent crimes including carjacking, aggravated assault, weapon and drug crimes, making 26 arrests and confiscating illegal drugs.

The investigation wrapped up earlier this month, and Tuesday, Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy recommended to the criminal court that the property be declared a public nuisance, filing a temporary restraining order which shuts the business down.

In 2022, Shelby County declared the much-maligned Peppertree Apartments a public nuisance after years of rampant crime and infrastructure failures, which forced the residents to relocate and the complex to shut down.