Wanted: Suspect identified in July shooting at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a shooting last month at a Frayser gas station.
MPD said Ladarious Scott is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony.
MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Five Star Express in the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd. about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Investigators said a victim was in the store when a suspect later identified as Scott came in and pistol-whipped him. They said the victim tried to take cover behind the counter, but the suspect shot him then took off.
Anyone with information on where Ladarious Scott can be found is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.