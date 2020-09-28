Frayser man indicted for murder outside neighborhood store

24-year-old Cartiere Johnson was shot and killed on March 5, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Frayser man has been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the March shooting death of Cartiere Johnson outside a neighborhood store.

Anterious Miles was also indicted by a grand jury on robbery and felony murder charges.

Investigators said that on March 5 Miles and Cartiere Johnson were standing outside the store in the 2800 block of St. Elmo when Miles grabbed a pistol from Johnson’s waistband and shot him several times.

Johnson, 24, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.