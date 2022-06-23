Frayser man indicted for murder of his wife during a fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Frayser man with the murder of his wife during a fight.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Roy Ezell Jones, 56, was indicted for first-degree murder in the death of his wife Juanita Jones, 49.
Investigators said Jones and his wife were arguing in a bedroom of their home in the 2000 block of Burnham Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2022. They said a family member heard a gunshot about 4 p.m., then Roy Jones came in and said, “I did a bad thing.” They said Jones took off in the family’s vehicle.
Police said Jones surrendered a week after the murder.
Jones is currently being held without bond at the Shelby County jail.