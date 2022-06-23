x
Crime

Frayser man indicted for murder of his wife during a fight

Prosecutors said Roy Ezell Jones killed his wife Juanita during a fight at their home on Burnham Ave. on Jan 3, 2022.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Roy Ezell Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Frayser man with the murder of his wife during a fight.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Roy Ezell Jones, 56, was indicted for first-degree murder in the death of his wife Juanita Jones, 49.

Investigators said Jones and his wife were arguing in a bedroom of their home in the 2000 block of Burnham Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2022. They said a family member heard a gunshot about 4 p.m., then Roy Jones came in and said, “I did a bad thing.” They said Jones took off in the family’s vehicle.

Police said Jones surrendered a week after the murder.

Jones is currently being held without bond at the Shelby County jail.

