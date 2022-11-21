Frayser shooting leaves 1 critically injured

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove, police said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police haven't released any information on a suspect.

If you have any tips that can help Memphis police in their ongoing investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

