Crime

Frayser shooting leaves 1 critically injured

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove, police said.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

Police haven't released any information on a suspect.

If you have any tips that can help Memphis police in their ongoing investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

ABC24 will update this story as more details are released.

