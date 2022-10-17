Overnight Frayser shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

Memphis Police said Monday the investigation into the shooting suggests it was an act of domestic violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood that Memphis Police said was an act of domestic violence.

MPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Helmwood Street around 2 a.m. Monday after shots were heard in the area.

Officers were told on the scene one of the parties involved had left prior to their arrival, and that a man related to the call had been driven in a private vehicle to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said initial information suggests this incident was a domestic disturbance.