MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that a man died after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday.

MPD said at 1:22 p.m., officers found a man in the 3700 block of Pershing Park Dr. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Facebook user Paula Buress captured video of the scene after police arrived: