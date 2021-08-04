Frayser woman indicted for murder of estranged husband's girlfriend

Pamela Castle was indicted for first-degree murder. She is being held on $1 million bond in Shelby County Women’s Jail East.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman has been indicted in the shooting death earlier this year of her estranged husband’s girlfriend with whom he had been living, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury Tuesday indicted Pamela Castle, 36, on a count of first-degree murder. She is being held on $1 million bond in Shelby County Women’s Jail East.

Investigators said the incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the victim’s apartment in the 2600 block of Nightengale Drive near Range Line Road and Whitney Avenue.

Police initially received a 911 call from Shelby Campbell saying Castle was vandalizing her apartment, but minutes later the call was upgraded to “shots fired.” When officers arrived they found Campbell, 26, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Castle’s estranged husband, who was in an upstairs bedroom, said he heard the defendant cursing at Campbell and then heard glass breaking, followed by several gunshots. He said he looked out the window and saw a woman who appeared to be his wife driving away in a white vehicle.

She was tracked to the Atlanta area where she was arrested that evening.