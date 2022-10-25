Arkansas man arrested after faking his own kidnapping, police say

Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, police said Frederick Gamble was charged with filing a false report, among others, after faking his own kidnapping.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was arrested Tuesday in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, after police said he faked his own kidnapping.

Helena-West Helena Police said Frederick Gamble has been charged with filing a false report, felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign and fleeing.

Police said earlier on Tuesday they were searching for him after he reported his own kidnapping.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cynthia Sparks came to the Helena-West Helena Police Department to report her son, Fredrick Gamble, 26, missing.

Sparks said Gamble posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning that he had been kidnapped.

Police searched a home on 10th Street in West Helena, finding Gamble inside with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Nicole Rohrscheib.

Investigators then determined the kidnapping to be a hoax.

Rohrscheib was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.