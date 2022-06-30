Man indicted after being accused of recent murder at a motel

The fatal shooting happed at 7 a.m. on April 18 at Garden In Motel near American Way, and the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing 28-year-old male victim at Garden Inn on April 18 has now been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

District Attorney Amy Weirich confirmed that Michael Ray Tillman, 24, was booked andb processed into Shelby County Jail after being held in custody as a fugitive in Bismarck, N.D.

According to Weirich, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the motel, which they say showed Tillman shooting the victim down after they exited a vehicle.

The shooting happed at 7 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tillman previously served four years of a six-year sentence in jail for a nonrelated murder in 2016, where he was convicted of killing a 51-year-old man, Weirich said.