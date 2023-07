MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Valero gas station located at 2456 Chelsea Ave. and later found the victim on N. Hollywood Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man is now in critical condition this morning after a shooting at a Valero gas station in Hollywood.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Valero gas station located at 2456 Chelsea Ave.

Officers later found a male who had a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood Blvd.

The man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.