Crime

Families of police brutality victims visit Memphis

The families spoke on the importance of ending gun violence in the Memphis community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake were in Memphis Friday with a clear message: stop gun violence.

They were also in town to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested race for Shelby County D.A., Steve Mulroy.

"What do they call this? The No. 1 murder capital of the world," Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor's aunt, said. "We need to change that. We're gonna change that because our kids aren't living past the age of 15."

The families also spoke on the power of voting to influence change in the community.

