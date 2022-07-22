Families of police brutality victims visit Memphis

The families spoke on the importance of ending gun violence in the Memphis community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake were in Memphis Friday with a clear message: stop gun violence.

They were also in town to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested race for Shelby County D.A., Steve Mulroy.

"What do they call this? The No. 1 murder capital of the world," Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor's aunt, said. "We need to change that. We're gonna change that because our kids aren't living past the age of 15."