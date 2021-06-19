Germantown firefighter suspended & charged after investigators find images of child sex abuse in email

Jason Edgar is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is suspended from the fire department without pay.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown firefighter is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators said images of child sex abuse were found in his email.

According to a police affidavit, child sexual abuse material was shared between two email accounts associated with a user in Memphis. Investigators identified Jason Lowell Edgar as the account holder.

The affidavit said the search also revealed eight files containing images of young girls engaged in sex acts.

Edgar is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is suspended from the fire department without pay.

The following is a statement from the Germantown Fire Department: