Germantown man charged in death of 4-month-old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown man is behind bars, charged in the death of a four-month-old child.
Germantown Police said officers responded to the 8200 block of Pine Valley Lane just before noon Wednesday, March 22, 2023, about the death of a child. According to the affidavit, officers found the child was not breathing and CPR was being performed. The baby was rushed to Germantown Methodist hospital and pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the initial call.
Investigators said preliminary information indicated the baby had injuries consistent with abuse and neglect.
Detectives arrested David Taylor, 22, and he is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. He is currently being held on $500,000 bond.