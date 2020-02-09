Germantown Police arrest man accused of trying to kidnap and assault woman on popular hiking trail

The incident happened Monday on Germantown Greenway.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police arrested a teenager, who is accused of trying to kidnap and assaulting a woman on the Germantown Greenway Monday.

18-year-old Kimani Fisher is charged in the incident with false imprisonment and simple assault.

According to the affidavit, an exerciser passed a man wearing sweats and a hood up, near the Turtle Bayou portion of the Germantown Greenway.

Germantown Police said the suspect, later identified as Fisher, put his hand over the mouth of a woman exercising and said "do not scream, do not run and you're coming with me."

The victim said she rebuffed him and he ran away. She called 911.

The reported incident happened on this stretch of the Germantown Greenway. pic.twitter.com/U2XvygpUDo — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) September 2, 2020

The affidavit said officers later tracked Fisher down based on the victim's description of the attacker's clothing and build.