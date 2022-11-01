Police investigate armed bank robbery in Germantown

Traffic was blocked off Tuesday in the area of Kirby Parkway and Poplar as officers investigated.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police are on the scene of an armed bank robbery Tuesday.

Police were called to the Bank of Bartlett in the 1800 block of Kirby Parkway near Poplar before noon Tuesday.

Germantown investigators said three suspects went into the bank armed with a long gun and demanded money.

They took off when they got cash. How much they got away with has not yet been determined.

No one was injured, but police said paramedics did respond for a medical issue.

Traffic has been blocked in the area due to the investigation.