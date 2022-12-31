Germantown police looking for suspects of attempted kidnapping

The suspects entered a silver four door car occupied by a third suspect and drove northbound on Germantown Road, according to Germantown Police.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Two men tried to kidnap a woman as she tried to leave a shopping center parking lot on Friday night, according to the Germantown Police Department.

The incident took place as early as 8 p.m. at 7615 West Farmington Boulevard. A bystander reportedly confronted the two suspects before the two let the woman go.

The woman sustained minor injuries, according to Germantown Police.

The suspects entered a silver four door car occupied by a third suspect and drove northbound on Germantown Road, according to Germantown Police.

**At approximately 8:00 p.m. officers responded to 7615 W. Farmington in regard to an attempted kidnapping. Two male... Posted by Germantown Police Department on Friday, December 30, 2022

This is an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Germantown Police Department at (901) 754-7222.