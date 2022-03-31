Resident fires shots after seeing suspected thieves, according to Germantown Police

Witness said they woke up Thursday morning to five rounds of gunshots at the Westminster Townhomes in Germantown.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Residents at Westminster Townhomes were woken up to rounds of gunshots Thursday morning.

The Germantown Police Department responded to the complex around 3:15 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

According to police, a person living inside the complex saw several people trying to take their property, and that resident shot at the suspects.

ABC24 spoke to a woman who lives at the complex. She didn't want to be identified but said she and her young daughter heard at least five shots go off.

When they went outside to see what happened, she said she talked to her neighbor and learned another resident saw suspects trying to steal either gas or a catalytic converter from their vehicle. In response to witnessing the attempted theft, she said the neighbor fired their gun several times.