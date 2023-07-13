Week before doctor's death, Germantown Police responded to two calls at Campbell Clinic involving murder suspect

An affidavit from Collierville Police also details more information about what happened at the time of the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — ABC24 has learned that the man charged with killing a beloved doctor at a Collierville clinic had been involved in incidents at the Campbell Clinic in Germantown the week before the attack.

Larry Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the July 11, 2023, shooting death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck at a Campbell Clinic in Collierville.

Germantown Police said on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, its officers responded to two calls involving Pickens at the Campbell Clinic on Wolf River Blvd. in Germantown. Investigators said clinic staff were concerned about “unusual behavior” Pickens was exhibiting and called police. GPD said Pickens left the property, but they returned a short time later, which led to a second call for police to respond.

GPD said Pickens did not make any threats of violence and was asked to leave. They said he was warned about trespassing at the Campbell Clinic.

According to the affidavit from Collierville Police, officers responded to an active shooter call at the Campbell Clinic on Poplar Ave. about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. The affidavit said one witness recognized Pickens from previous visits. According to the affidavit, Pickens was in an exam room being treated by Dr. Mauck when he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots at the doctor, who died at the scene.

The affidavit said Pickens took off, but was pointed out by a security officer in the area walking on Poplar near the entrance to the clinic. Collierville police said they found a gun with an empty chamber and two empty magazines in a backpack he was carrying.

Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

Pickens is in the Collierville Jail on $1,200,000 bond. During a court hearing in Collierville Thursday, Pickens told the judge he could not afford the bail and wasn't sure if he could afford a lawyer, the Commercial Appeal reported. He did not enter a plea. Judge Lee Ann Dobson told Pickens that a public defender would not cost him anything and set his next court date for July 20.

Collierville Police said the case remains under investigation and no further details will be released for now.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.