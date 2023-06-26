Germantown Police: Saturday house party leads to dozens of police calls in the city

GPD said it was “working with city departments to hold those responsible for this disturbance accountable in order to prevent incidents such as this in the future."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police said a house party this weekend apparently led to more than 30 calls to the department, for everything from crashes to fights.

GPD said starting just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, officers began responding to calls related to the party at a home in the 8600 block of Havenhurst Dr. not far from Poplar Pike and CD Smith Rd.

Investigators said officers ended up responding to 35 service calls between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., many of which they said were directly related to the party. The calls included several car crashes, two fight calls, traffic complaints, and a harassment complaint which happened at locations nearby.

GPD said officers are following up on reports and “working with all city departments to hold those responsible for this disturbance accountable in order to prevent incidents such as this in the future.”