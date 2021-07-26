Germantown Police: watch out for phone scammers impersonating cops

Recently, there have been a few reported incidents of a new phone scam occurring in Germantown. A caller is contacting individuals and claiming to be "Sgt. Clint Parker with the Germantown Police Department" and needs to speak with you regarding an urgent civil matter. They often leave a voicemail if you don't answer. The caller is "spoofing" the Germantown Police Department general number (754-7222) and leaving a different number to call back. It is most likely a scam attempt to get money from you in one way or another.