Germantown Police: watch out for phone scammers impersonating cops

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM GERMANTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Phone Scammers Impersonating GPD
Recently, there have been a few reported incidents of a new phone scam occurring in Germantown. A caller is contacting individuals and claiming to be "Sgt. Clint Parker with the Germantown Police Department" and needs to speak with you regarding an urgent civil matter. They often leave a voicemail if you don't answer. The caller is "spoofing" the Germantown Police Department general number (754-7222) and leaving a different number to call back. It is most likely a scam attempt to get money from you in one way or another.
As a reminder, law enforcement officials will NEVER call requesting money to clear warrants, violations or handle civil issues. Also, never give out your personal information by phone or arrange payments to unknown subjects identifying themselves as law enforcement.
If you receive a call like this, please hang up and contact the Germantown Police Department directly before falling victim to this scam. If you need assistance, please call (901) 754-7222 to speak with dispatch and/or have a patrol officer sent to your location, if needed. You may also call (901) 757-7348 to speak with the desk officer.