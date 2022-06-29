x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police find explosive device in Germantown drainage culvert

Officers found a second homemade device in an open and unoccupied area near Farmington Boulevard and Cordes Road.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate after an explosion was heard near a drainage culvert in Germantown Wednesday evening.

Germantown police said around 6:56 p.m., officers found a second homemade device in an open and unoccupied area near Farmington Boulevard and Cordes Road.

The bomb squad took the device in and removed it. No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing. 

No further details were immediately made available.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Family wants arrest made after 1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found