Police find explosive device in Germantown drainage culvert

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate after an explosion was heard near a drainage culvert in Germantown Wednesday evening.

Germantown police said around 6:56 p.m., officers found a second homemade device in an open and unoccupied area near Farmington Boulevard and Cordes Road.

The bomb squad took the device in and removed it. No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.