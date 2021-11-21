Germantown police warn community of officer impersonator phone scam

The department said the callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Police in Germantown are warning the community of scammers calling residents and identifying themselves as members of the department.

The Germantown Police Department said on Facebook that they have received complaints of people saying they are members of the department and in some cases, spoofing the department's phone number.

Police said the callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants.

The department said they do not collect any fines or fees at any time in any manner.

If you get a call from someone identifying themselves as a member of the department, you can call 901-754-7222 to check if the call is legit.