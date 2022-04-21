Woman arrested after threatening to blow up an elementary school over a missing backpack

Loretta Clayton was charged with a misdemeanor threat of mass violence on school property or at school-related activity.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after she made a phone call to Getwell Elementary threatening to blow up the school after becoming upset over her son’s missing backpack on Wednesday, April 20.

According the affidavit, Loretta Clayton called the school called the school to get answers about where her backpack was. The conversation took a turn for the worst when she told a teacher’s assistant that she would blow up the school and that some children would be “missing”.

Clayton then hung up the phone and called the school back. This time, instead of reaching the teacher’s assistant, Clayton spoke with the school’s principal. The principal advised Clayton that she should not make threats to blow up the school.

Clayton claimed that she never threatened to blow the school up, and that she only said that children would go missing.

According to the principal, Clayton called the school earlier in the week concerning her son’s missing backpack.