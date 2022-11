If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken to the hospital after they were shot Monday evening in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said officers responded to 6937 Gilford Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Both men were taken to Regional One, one is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition.

Police haven't released any information on a suspect.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.