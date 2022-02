She was taken to LeBonheur to be treated and police haven't released her age.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl is in critical condition after she was shot Friday night in East Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at 1055 S. Perkins Rd.

No information on a suspect has been made available. Anyone with tips about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.