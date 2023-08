Memphis police said the shooting took place in southeast Memphis around 9:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a girl was critically injured in a shooting took place in the 3500 block of Fox Meadows Rd. on Monday evening.

Officers said they responded around 9:30 p.m. and that a girl was taken in critical condition to Le Bonheur.

One male has been detained, according to MPD.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.