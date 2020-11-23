x
Memphis man responsible for shooting death of 8-year-old girl arrested in New Orleans

8-year-old Jordyn Washington was shot and killed in Raleigh on Sunday, November 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Memphis man responsible for the shooting of an eight-year-old girl has been arrested by police in New Orleans.

A warrant was issued on November 26 by TBI for Cedric Conley, 43, on charges of First Degree Murder, 4 counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Employment of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.

Eight-year-old Jordyn Washington was inside her home in the 5200 block of Shelborne Circle when she was shot on Sunday, November 22 at approximately 3:50 p.m.