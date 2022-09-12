Girl shot and killed in Millington over the weekend, police say

Millington Police said the shooting occurred on Sunday around 2 p.m. There is no suspect currently and the investigation is ongoing.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A girl is dead after a shooting in Millington, Tennessee, over the weekend, Millington Police said Monday.

Police said on Sunday at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive in Millington.

Upon arrival, officers found several people including the girl, who had suffered a deadly gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Millington Police Department processed the crime scene and are collecting evidence and conducting interviews as part of a continuing investigation, Police said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and our thoughts are with all of those touched by this tragedy," Millington Police said in a statement.

No arrests have been made at this time.