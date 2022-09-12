Girl shot and killed in Millington over the weekend, police say

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A girl is dead after a shooting in Millington, Tennessee, over the weekend, Millington Police said Monday.
Police said on Sunday at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive in Millington.
Upon arrival, officers found several people including the girl, who had suffered a deadly gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Millington Police Department processed the crime scene and are collecting evidence and conducting interviews as part of a continuing investigation, Police said.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and our thoughts are with all of those touched by this tragedy," Millington Police said in a statement.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it comes in.