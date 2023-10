Memphis Police responded to the shooting Oct. 4 just after midnight in the 1000 block of Treadwell Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting occurred around midnight Wednesday in Grahamwood.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting Oct. 4 just after midnight in the 1000 block of Treadwell Street, where officers found a man seriously injured.

The 30-year-old was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, but he later died at the hospital.

MPD said a man is now in custody after officers caught him in the 4300 block of Macon Road.