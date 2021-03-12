Grand jury indicts Memphis businessman who shot & killed accused shoplifter

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Charles Kalb for first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Lamorris Robinson, who Kalb said shoplifted a chainsaw.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The video above is from November 2019.

A Memphis businessman has been indicted for murder for killing an accused shoplifter who investigators said was stealing a chainsaw.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Charles Kalb for first-degree murder and felony possession of a prohibited weapon – a sawed-off shotgun. Kalb is currently out of jail on $1 million bond.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. on October 16, 2019, at Mid-South Small Engines in the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah in Fox Meadows.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 59-year-old Kalb saw 33-year-old Lamorris Robinson pick up a chainsaw and run out of the store. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Kalb grabbed a shotgun from under the counter and ran after Robinson, then shot him in the back outside the store.

Robinson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.