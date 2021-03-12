Grand jury indicts Memphis businessman who shot & killed accused shoplifter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The video above is from November 2019.
A Memphis businessman has been indicted for murder for killing an accused shoplifter who investigators said was stealing a chainsaw.
A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Charles Kalb for first-degree murder and felony possession of a prohibited weapon – a sawed-off shotgun. Kalb is currently out of jail on $1 million bond.
The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. on October 16, 2019, at Mid-South Small Engines in the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah in Fox Meadows.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 59-year-old Kalb saw 33-year-old Lamorris Robinson pick up a chainsaw and run out of the store. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Kalb grabbed a shotgun from under the counter and ran after Robinson, then shot him in the back outside the store.
Robinson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Not long after the shooting, an attorney for the family said Robinson had spent time in prison and was recently released. At the time, he said a lawsuit was possible as the case continued, and that a person has no right to kill when there is no physical threat present.