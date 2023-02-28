Grand Jury indicts teen and adult for murder of beloved Memphis pastor

Miguel Andrade, 15, and Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, were indicted for the murder of Dr. Autura Eason-Williams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a teen and an adult with the murder of beloved Memphis pastor Dr. Autura Eason-Williams.

Miguel Andrade, 15, and Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, were indicted on two counts each of first-degree murder and a count of especially aggravated robbery. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the first count of first-degree murder relates to premediated killing, while the second related to killing Eason-Williams during a robbery.

The D.A. said Tabora remains behind bars on $1 million bond. Mulroy’s office said it asked for a $600,000 bond for Andrade, but the court set it at $200,000. The teen posted bond on Feb. 15, 2023, according to court records. Andrade will be tried as an adult.

In a court hearing in January when he was transferred to adult court, the judge ordered strict stipulations for Andrade to bond out: GPS monitoring to school, home, and court only, alcohol and drug counseling, and a daily report on drug screening. ABC24 previously learned Andrade was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the pastor’s killing.

A 17-year-old who was charged in the case reached a deal in January and was placed into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children Services until age 19. Prosecutors said the boy admitted to committing delinquent acts, which included first degree murder.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.

According to a police affidavit, Tabora admitted to investigators that he was with two teens when Eason-Williams was killed, and they stole her Infiniti.