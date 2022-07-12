Grand jury will soon hear case against man accused of robbing Staks Pancake Kitchen

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said the robbery case against Dante McLeod was bound over to the grand jury Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury will soon hear the charges against a man accused of robbing a popular East Memphis restaurant in April.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said the robbery case against Dante McLeod was bound over to the grand jury Monday. The D.A. said the grand jury will also consider unrelated aggravated robbery and carjacking cases against McLeod.

According to the police affidavit, at the end of the business day on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Staks Pancake Kitchen in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue, two workers were counting down the money about 4:30 p.m. when two armed men in masks and sunglasses came in the back door.

The employees told investigators the suspects took money from the register, three money drop bags, and patted down the victims, taking purses, car keys, and phones.

Investigators said the suspects took off in one of the victim’s vehicles, which was later found in the Trezevant Apartments. Investigators said one of the victim’s purses was on top of a dumpster next to the car.

According to the report, police said McLeod was identified as one of the suspects by a witness who saw him before and after the robbery outside the restaurant. The second suspect was not named in the report.