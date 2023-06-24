'She was a happy kid' | Grandmother grieves three-year-old after deadly shooting in Whitehaven

The Memphis Police Department has said that 17 children have died from gun violence so far in 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoriana Walker, a three year old, a sister, a daughter and a granddaughter, took her last breath after being shot a Whitehaven apartment complex Tuesday, June 20.

The story is a tragic one, reflective of concerning statistics in Memphis this year. The Memphis Police Department has said that 17 children have died from gun violence so far in 2023.

Zoriana’s paternal grandmother Camilla Brown is left grieving after the unimaginable loss.

“I just wanna see her,” Brown said. “I just wanna see her again and hear her say 'Granny, can I have some juice' That’s all I want, but I’ll never get that again — never.”

Three-year-old Zoriana was full of love and light, Brown said.

“Zoriana is stubborn; bougie, loves to play, she loves her little cousins, she loves her momma and her daddy,” Brown said. “She loves her family. She’s an all-around great kid. She likes to dance. She likes to be on Tik Tok. Her favorite food was french fries.”

Camilla and Zoriana were inseparable since day one.

“I was there from the day I got to hold her until the day they took her from us,” Brown said.

Camilla had to deliver the heartbreaking news to her son, Zoriana’s father, who is currently incarcerated. She’s had to be strong for hi m and the rest of the family. Now, time alone is almost the only time she’s able to fully grieve.

“I’m just lost right now because I don’t have my grandbaby no more,” Brown said.

Still, she said she’s finding her way.

“I know I'mma be okay,” Brown said. “I know she don’t want us down here crying and being sad because Zoriana wasn’t sad. She was a happy kid.”