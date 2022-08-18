Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

Investigators said about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2018, Trenary was walking on the sidewalk along South Front Street while talking on his cellphone when he was killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018.

McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2018, Trenary was walking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of South Front Street while talking on his cellphone. Witnesses told investigators a white pickup truck stopped nearby and that a man got out from the passenger side, walked up to Trenary from behind, and shot him in the head.

Police said the truck had been reported stolen, and was located the next day in the Frayser area. They said the driver refused to stop and sped away before crashing at McLemore and Mississippi, injuring several people of two other vehicles.