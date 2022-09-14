Greenville man charged with threatening to go on shooting rampage like the one in Memphis

Jeremy Gordon is accused of posting threats to Facebook saying he would recreate the Memphis shooting rampage in Greenville on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Greenville man is being held without bond after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said he threatened to go on a shooting spree like Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in the Memphis rampage.

Greenville Police investigators said according to court records and testimony, Jeremy Gordon, 28, posted threats to Facebook, saying he would recreate the shooting rampage in Greenville on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was arrested that day.

Gordon was charged with Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce and a preliminary hearing was held Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Oxford.

The U.S. Attorney said U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders found that Gordon posed a danger to the community and ordered that he be held without bond pending trial.

If convicted, Gordon faces up to five years in prison.