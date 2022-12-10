Suspect in custody after Greenville, Mississippi, police officer killed in shooting

Mayor Errick Simmons said “several people were injured by gunshots” and an officer died in the shooting near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Greenville, Mississippi, that the mayor said injured several people and left a police officer dead.

The MBI said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. According to a statement posted to the City of Greenville’s Facebook page, Mayor Errick Simmons said “several people were injured by gunshots” in the shooting near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville. Simmons said an investigator with the Greenville Police Department died in the shooting.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, how many others were injured, or how serious those injuries were.

The MBI said a suspect was injured and taken to the hospital and is now in custody.

The MBI said once its investigation is complete, it will turn over its findings to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time,” said Simmons on Facebook.

Mayor Simmons said the city is recognizing the fallen officer, who has not been officially identified, by lowering flags to half-staff. The city has also brought in grief counselors, pastors, and religious leaders to help and provide services for first responders.