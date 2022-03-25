Man accused of killing Memphis dance academy administrator arrested in Las Vegas

Juanita Washington was shot while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Walgreens on S. Perkins Road in December 2021. She died at the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man suspected of killing L.Y.E Dance Academy administrator Juanita Washington was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said Gregory Morton, 50, was wanted for first-degree murder, a federal probation violation, a federal weapons charge and a state charge of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Washington, 60, was shot while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens in the 3100 block of S. Perkins Road around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021. She died at the hospital.

Memphis police said security video showed a man in a white Chevrolet van with green graphics that read “A&G Lawncare” pull up beside Washington’s car. They said the video shows the man getting out of the van, then shooting into Washington’s car several times before taking off. The van was recovered later that evening.

Miller said investigators with the Two Rivers Task Force gathered information that Morton was in Las Vegas. The U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force was able to arrest him without incident.

“When U.S. Marshals Task Forces work on a case, luck tends to run out for fugitives,” Miller said.