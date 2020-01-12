Reward offered after Grenada man is found shot to death in Oxford, MS

Oxford Police said 22-year-old Frank James Davis Jr. was found shot just before 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of an Grenada, Mississippi, man in Oxford.

Oxford Police said 22-year-old Frank James Davis Jr. was found shot just before 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way. Police said he had been shot several times. Davis died at the scene.

Suspect information has not been released, and investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.