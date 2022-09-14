2 students taken into custody after guns found at Ripley High School

According to the Lauderdale County School District, the motivation behind the incident appears to be gang-related.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Two students are in custody after guns were found at Ripley High School Wednesday morning, according to the Lauderdale County School District.

In a statement, the district said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. The district said law enforcement officers at the school found the student and the gun.

During the investigation, the high school was placed on lockdown.

According to the district, as officers continued their search, a second gun was found inside a car parked on campus. The student responsible for that gun was also taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted and the district plans to have additional officers on campus for the remainder of the week.

You can read the district's statement in part below:

"Knowing that gun violence is becoming far too common in this community and many communities across West TN, local school officials and local law enforcement began meeting earlier in the summer in preparation for the school year. There have been multiple officers on campus at Ripley High each school day and a much larger presence during school arrival and dismissal.

Again, we are thankful for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Ripley Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for their commitment to assisting our schools. Their presence today allowed for a swift response to this situation. We are also appreciative of the anonymous tip provided to the school administration, which allowed them to take quick action.

It is truly sad that parents and students have to live in a world where these things are on their mind. We have great students at RHS who are following the rules and doing what their educators ask of them. It is also sad that their hard work is tarnished by the actions of only a few. Today’s incident is a symptom of a much larger problem in this community and across West Tennessee. Please know that the school board, district & school administrators, and local law enforcement officers are working closely on these issues.