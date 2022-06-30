Applications are now open for new gun safety council in Shelby County

Anyone interested in joining the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety can apply through July 15, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced a new council aimed at reducing gun deaths. Anyone interested in joining can apply through July 15, 2022.

Harris said Thursday the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety would be made up of adult and youth representatives from the community, government, healthcare, and law enforcement. Members will meet twice monthly to work on efforts to promote gun safety in the county. Harris said he wants people from all walks of life, including concerned citizens and gun owners, to be a part of this effort.

Harris said recent laws, including one allowing people to keep loaded guns in their vehicles without a permit, have reduced the options local governments have in limiting gun violence. He said Memphis has topped the list of “unintended” shooting by youth in recent years, and Tennessee has the 11th highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.

“Our community is eager to find ways to promote gun safety. Right now, we are seeing a proliferation of guns on the street and accidental gun deaths,” said Harris in a news release. “There are common sense steps we can take to improve gun safety while respecting the rights of gun owners. We want to work with our community to figure out ways to raise awareness, encourage best practices, and reduce the risk of tragedy. It will take all of us.”

To learn more and apply for the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety, go to https://shelbycountytn.gov/CouncilOnGunSafety.