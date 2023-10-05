x
Crime

Guns stolen as more than a dozen vehicles are broken into at southeast Memphis brewery

Memphis Police said more than a dozen cars were broken into early Wednesday morning at Blues City Brewery.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the two men they said were caught on camera breaking into cars at a brewery in southeast Memphis.

MPD said officers responded to a call about the burglaries about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Blues City Brewery in the 5100 block of East Raines Rd. They found about 14 vehicles had been broken into and several guns stolen.

Investigators said video showed two men breaking into the vehicles, and they got away in a white Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Auto Burglary Blues City Brewery 5151 East Raines Road Report #2310021444ME MEMPHIS, TN - On October 4, 2023, at...

