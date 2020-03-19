Hardin County man charged with setting fire to home with two people inside

No one was injured, and the suspect is now charged with arson.

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County man has been arrested and charged with arson, accused of setting fire to a home with two people inside.

41-year-old Jason West is charged with two counts of aggravate arson. Special Agent Fire Investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say the fire happened Wednesday in the 900 block of Damron Loop Road in Counce.

TBI Agents began investigating the fire shortly after firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Later that same day, deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office arrested West, who the TBI had developed as a suspect.