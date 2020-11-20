Hardin County man indicted for raping a minor

Alec Harrison is charged one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Savannah man on counts of rape.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, on September 29th, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations involving the rape of a minor. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Alec Harrison was responsible for recently engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.