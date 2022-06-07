Have you seen Alex Robinson & Deshun Ray?

Both men were found to be missing Monday from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis’ satellite camp in Millington.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after walking away from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis' satellite camp, located in Millington.

Alex Lorenzo Robinson, 40, and Deshun Ray, 35, were found to be missing Monday, June 6 around 5:00 p.m.

Robinson has black hair, brown eyes, is 6’1” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is serving a 180-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base (Crack).

Ray has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7” and weighs approximately 162 pounds. Ray is serving a 180-month sentence for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about Robinson and Ray should contact the United States Marshals Service at (407) 316-5500.