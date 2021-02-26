Have you seen me? City Watch Alert issued for girl seen on video being forced into car

Memphis police need your help finding Rashel Khan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for Rashel Khan who was last seen on video surveillance outside her home, early Friday morning, being physically forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend.

According the Memphis police, Manuro Lopez forced Khan into a black 2007 Honda Accord around 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ketchum. The vehicle has Tennessee tag 2L36LZ.

Rashel Khan is 5'5", 140 pounds, thin build, with long black hair and wears black framed glasses. When she disappeared, she was wearing a red top, blue denim jacket and black pants with black Nike shoes. She has mud on her pants and a scratch under her left eye.

Have you seen this missing juvenile? pic.twitter.com/n0RaWzh1wK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 26, 2021

Manuro Lopez is in his early 20's, 5'5", 120 pounds, thin build with black slicked back hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweat pants.