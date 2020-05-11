Man wanted in shooting in North Mississippi turns himself in to police

Ronardo Wilson was wanted by Holly Springs Police Department.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — UPDATE 10:30 a.m. - Suspect Ronardo Wilson turned himself in at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Holly Springs Police Department.

He is being processed and will be charged with attempted murder. Wilson has been transported to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department pending a bond hearing.

-------------------------------

9:45 a.m. - Holly Springs police need your help finding a man wanted for an early Thursday morning shooting.

According to HSPD, officers were called to the hospital in Holly Springs around 12:45 a.m. for a man who had been brought in with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Rafael Pegues, 46, was stabilized then flown to a Memphis hospital for further treatment.

Investigators say, the suspected shooter is Ronardo Wilson, who is not in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.