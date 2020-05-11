Man wanted in shooting in North Mississippi turns himself in to police

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — UPDATE 10:30 a.m. - Suspect Ronardo Wilson turned himself in at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Holly Springs Police Department.
He is being processed and will be charged with attempted murder. Wilson has been transported to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department pending a bond hearing.
-------------------------------
9:45 a.m. - Holly Springs police need your help finding a man wanted for an early Thursday morning shooting.
According to HSPD, officers were called to the hospital in Holly Springs around 12:45 a.m. for a man who had been brought in with a gunshot wound.
The victim, Rafael Pegues, 46, was stabilized then flown to a Memphis hospital for further treatment.
Investigators say, the suspected shooter is Ronardo Wilson, who is not in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at (662) 252-2122.