Have you seen this man? West Memphis Police are looking for him

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police Department is looking for Kendric D. Gillum, Jr. who currently has active felony warrants for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Domestic Battery.

This comes after a stabbing that happened at Walker Street Grocery on the corner of S.L. Henry Street and South Walker Avenue.

Gillum is considered armed and dangerous, so police urge caution if you see him.