Haywood County Sheriff: 17-year-old shot and killed on West Tennessee highway

The incident took place after the Haywood and Ripley basketball game in Ripley, Tennessee, according to Sheriff Billy Garett Jr.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Two teenage boys have been arrested by Haywood County Sheriff investigators after a highway shooting ended the life of 17-year-old Christine Marie Michael on Friday.

The incident took place after the Haywood and Ripley basketball game in Ripley, Tennessee, according to Sheriff Billy Garett Jr.

Michael was traveling with three other teens when their vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire on Highway 19, according to the sheriff.

MEDIA RELEASE HAYWOOD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 100 South Dupree Brownsville, TN 38012 731-772-6158 or 731-772-1215 ... Posted by Billy Garrett Jr on Saturday, February 11, 2023

On Saturday, Haywood County Sheriff's investigators and deputies arrested 18-year-old Kevion Davis at around 5 p.m. in connection with the murder, according to the sheriff. Davis has been booked in the Haywood County Jail with no bond, held on first degree murder charges.

About an hour and a half later, investigators and deputies along with the Brownsville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the murder, according to the sheriff.

He will be held in detenion by juvenile court officials for first degree murder charges, according to the sheriff. He also has no bond, according to the sheriff.